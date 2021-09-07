Lisa Rinna teases a new relationship for her character on “Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.”

Lisa Rinna has reportedly indicated that her character Agent Billie Reed from “Days of Our Lives” may have a new romance on “Beyond Salem.”

Billie, who is now an ISA agent in search of six valuable jewels known collectively as the “Alamanian Peacock,” had an unexpected start in Peacock’s spinoff series, which began Monday.

But, aside from searching for the rare treasure, Billie may encounter a potential romance with another character in episode 2, as Peter Porte’s Agent Kyle Graham is ready to enter the scene.

The 58-year-old actress told Deadline that she and her 36-year-old co-star had a lot of fun together on the set of the show. She also acknowledged to finding the considerably younger actor attractive.

“Peter is a fantastic performer, and we had a great time working together. I haven’t worked like that as an actor in a long time, and it’s nice to have someone to bounce ideas off of. And he’s a hottie,” she added.

Rinna answered coyly when asked if the writers set up a possible love relationship between the two agents, adding, “Well, gosh.” I believe there is a possibility.”

A number of “Days of Our Lives” performers have already confirmed their attendance at “Beyond Salem.” When asked how Billie will connect with them, Rinna revealed that she will cross paths with everyone at some point during the limited series.

“A lot of them are scattered over the country, and I run into almost everyone at some point. Billie’s investigation takes her to other corners of the world, and certain people are there in certain locations, so you can piece it together,” Rinna explained.

The star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” revealed that fans are in for a treat since a lot of funny stuff is about to happen on the show in relation to the lost jewelry items.

“With bringing back old characters, there’s a lot of wink-wink in this. I mean, Billie working for the ISA is the funniest thing ever. “There’s a lot of sarcasm, and I think the audience is in for a treat,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Rinna made headlines in July when she admitted to having a “few of one-night encounters” with her former co-star Patrick Muldoon when they were still working on “Days of Our Lives.”

