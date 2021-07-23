Lisa Rinna Talks ‘Couple Of One-Night Stands’ With Patrick Muldoon From ‘Days Of Our Lives’

Lisa Rinna opened up about her prior connection with Patrick Muldoon, her co-star on “Days of Our Lives.”

When she spoke on Andrea Lavinthal and Jason Sheeler’s podcast “PEOPLE in the 90s,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” actress reminisced about her soap opera days. She confessed her one-night stands with Muldoon throughout their talk.

On “Days,” Rinna portrayed Billie Reed, and Muldoon portrayed Austin Reed. In the series, they played brother and sister.

The 58-year-old actress admitted to having an affair with the actor who played her brother. “Well, not an affair, but a couple of one-night encounters with the actor who played my brother,” says the actor. I had a thing with Patrick Muldoon.”

Rinna further stated that her relationship with Muldoon was simply a fling before she met her husband, Harry Hamlin.

From 1992 through 1995, Rinna was a regular on “Days of Our Lives.” Despite their departure from the series, Rinna and Muldoon both returned to reprise their roles on the long-running sitcom multiple times. Both went on to star in another classic television show, “Melrose Place.”

Meanwhile, Rinna revealed that she had met her husband, the father of her two daughters, Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 23. Her previous boss at The Glen, she claims, connected her to Hamlin through a mutual contact.

“I was working at The Glen, an eyewear business. Harry stepped in to get his glasses, and she handed them to him without hesitation since he was Harry Hamlin, and she exclaimed, “Oh my God, it’s Harry Hamlin,” she explained. “And, to cut a long tale short, Harry was a good friend of my employer at the eyeglass store. So one night, I was returning the key to my boss, because he would never let me keep it. So I walked over there and handed him the key, and he was having dinner with Harry Hamlin. “Sit down with us,” he urged.”

Rinna drank a glass of wine with her and they discussed Cirque de Soleil, which she had just seen before they met. Her boss called Rinna after the dinner and informed her that Hamlin wanted to date her. She thought it was gross at the time because they thought he was still married to Nicollette Sheridan, but it was later discovered that they had divorced three days previously when Sheridan supposedly left Hamlin for Michael Bolton.