Lisa Rinna Reacts to Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin’s Split Following the Talentless Founder’s Instagram Scandal.

According to a report, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Scott Disick have decided to end their relationship.

Disick, 38, and Hamlin, 20, dated for 11 months before calling it quits. Hamlin, according to reports, chose to break the relationship over the weekend.

“Amelia was the one who brought everything to a close,” a source told Us Weekly.

The same report was confirmed by many sources to E! News on Tuesday. Following his newest controversy involving his other ex, Kourtney Kardashian, Disick agreed with Hamlin’s choice.

“Amelia and Scott broke up over the weekend. Scott agreed that he needs to be single at the moment. An anonymous source told the magazine, “They had a lot of fun together, but it was never going to be a long-term romance.”

“For the time being, Amelia is done with Scott. She wants to be strong and go on with her life. She’d had enough and it was past time for her to move on. Her friends have rallied behind her and are standing by her side. Everyone recognizes that she is deserving of better. She is aware of it as well.”

Last week, Disick was embroiled in a controversy involving Kardashian and her new boyfriend Travis Barker. During their Italian vacation, the Talentless entrepreneur gave Younes Bendjima a photo of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star straddling and kissing the Blink-182 drummer.

He allegedly wrote, “Yo is this chick OK!????” in a subtle dig at his three children’s mother. What the hell is going on here? “Right in the heart of Italy.” “It doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” Bendjima replied. “PS: I ain’t your bro,” he added.

According to another source, Disick did not anticipate Bendjima publicly sharing his DM.

Since they both dated Kardashian, Disick allegedly reached out to the 28-year-old model in a hot moment and was hoping for someone who would react the same way he did. When Bendjima revealed his DM, he was “definitely mortified.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Rinna, Hamlin’s mother, is relieved that her daughter has broken up with Disick. With a smiley face and smiling eyes emoji, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” actress cruelly commented on an Instagram picture about the split.

Rinna playfully asked her daughter why she dated Disick instead of Harry Styles in an episode of “RHOBH.” She also appeared to critique their relationship in another episode, saying, “It’s a what the f—k moment.” ‘What the f—k?’ you think. She is 19 years old. He’s 37 years old and has three children.”