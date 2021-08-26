Lisa Rinna jokes that her daughter Amelia Hamlin would like to be with Harry Styles rather than Scott Disick.

In the most recent episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Lisa Rinna discussed her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s dating status.

The 58-year-old actress bonded with her daughters Amelia, 20, and Delilah Belle, 23, whom she shares with husband Harry Hamlin, on Wednesday’s Bravo show. On the show, Lisa’s mother stated she could imagine Delilah, who is presently dating Eyal Booker, walking down the aisle while staring at her mother’s wedding gown.

Lisa, on the other hand, couldn’t say the same about Amelia. Her younger daughter, according to the reality star, is not yet ready to marry. She then made a dig at Amelia’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, who is 38 years old.

“Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles?” says the narrator. In the episode, she was quoted by Us Weekly as saying, “Why the f–k is it Scott Disick?”

After his breakup from Sofia Richie in October 2020, Amelia and Disick — who shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian — became romantically involved for the first time. They were also seen at a Halloween party together.

Amelia and the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, on the other hand, only made their relationship Instagram official in February.

Meanwhile, this wasn’t the first time Lisa appeared to be critical of her daughter’s partner choices. She told her co-star Erika Jayne in a prior episode of “RHOBH” that Amelia told her they were “just friends” after their October 2020 episode.

According to Us Weekly, she claimed in a June episode, “And then, I think a couple days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach.” “It’s a whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, ‘What the f—k?’ you think. She is 19 years old. He’s 37 years old and has three children.”

However, an unnamed source told the newspaper that Amelia and Disick were getting closer.

“For them, everything is going swimmingly. Their bond is deepening with the passage of time. It’s difficult to predict where they’ll be in a year, but based on how things are going, this might be a long-term relationship,” the person said.

“Despite their age difference, they have more in common than people might think,” the insider stated. He considers himself to be younger than he actually is. They get along well since Amelia is mature and acts older than she is.”

Another source earlier told Us Weekly that Amelia’s parents were initially “skeptical” about her relationship with Disick. However, they were overjoyed when they saw how happy they were. Brief News from Washington Newsday.