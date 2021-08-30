Lisa Rinna is trolled by Amelia Hamlin after her mother complains about her relationship with Scott Disick.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin were mocked by Amelia Hamlin, who shared a naked photo of them skinny-dipping in a hot tub. The now-deleted tweet was made just days after Lisa Rinna went on national television to express her displeasure with her daughter’s connection with Scott Disick, who is 18 years her senior.

Amelia shared the photo on Saturday on her Instagram Stories, showing Lisa and Harry facing her while soaking in a tub. The 20-year-old model said, “I just found my parents skinny dipping in the hot tub and I’m not sure if I’m traumatized or like if it’s nice.”

It’s unclear whether Amelia took the shot on the same day she shared it. Lisa uploaded a similar snapshot of herself plunging in a tub with Harry on Instagram on Friday. They were, however, wearing a bathing suit in the shot, unlike in Amelia’s post.

After Lisa revealed her daughter’s friendship with Disick, Amelia has been engaged in a lighthearted verbal sparring match. The 58-year-old reality star said on the most recent episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” that her husband had already changed his mind about Delilah Hamlin’s romance with “Love Island” alum Eyal Booker. She even stated that Harry would be in favor of Amelia’s sister marrying Booker.

However, Lisa hinted that she couldn’t accept Disick as Amelia’s lover. “At this point, I can’t say the same for Amelia,” she admitted. “Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles?” says the narrator. She said, “Why the f**k is it Scott Disick?”

Lisa wasn’t the first to bring up Amelia’s friendship with Disick. She also admitted to being concerned about her daughter’s friendship with Disick during an episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in June. “I only know Scott Disick from the ‘Kardashians,’ and Scott was never married to Kourtney. They are the parents of three children. “Oh, my God,” she exclaimed.

In November 2020, Amelia made her relationship with Disick public for the first time. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star lavished the young model with gifts for her 20th birthday.