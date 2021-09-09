Lisa Rinna, Amelia Gray Hamlin’s mother, reportedly played a role in Scott Disick’s split.

According to a source, Amelia Gray Hamlin is not disappointed about her decision to break up with Scott Disick because her mother, Lisa Rinna, disapproved of their relationship.

After his latest Instagram incident involving his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, Amelia, 20, and Disick, 38, split over the weekend. Rinna, 58, allegedly played a role in the separation, according to an unnamed source.

The tipster explained, “It had a lot to do with how her mother felt about him – she was never a fan.”

Rinna interacted with her children Amelia and Delilah Belle, 23, in an episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” During their conversation, Rinna mentioned that she could envision Delilah, who is presently dating Eyal Booker, coming down the aisle when they were looking at her wedding gown. She went on to claim that she couldn’t say the same to her younger daughter, who at the time was still dating Disick.

“Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles?” says the narrator. She playfully asked Amelia, “Why the f–k is it Scott Disick?”

Rinna posted a photo of Harry Styles, 27, on Instagram on Sunday, a week after shading Disick. “Manifestation WORKS!” said make-up artist Michael Anthony. “It does,” Rinna said.

Styles is presently dating Olivia Wilde, a 37-year-old American actress and filmmaker.

Rinna told her “RHOBH” co-star Erika Jayne that her kid told her that she and Disick were just friends following their October 2020 outing in another episode.

According to Us Weekly, she claimed in a June episode, “And then, I think a couple days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach.” “It’s a whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, ‘What the f—k?’ you think. She is 19 years old. He’s 37 years old and has three children.”

Rinna’s excitement was palpable when news of Disick and Amelia’s breakup hit the press. By leaving a smiley face with smiling eyes emoji in one report uploaded on Instagram, she made a harsh remark.

According to the source, Amelia was the one who ended her relationship with Disick, and she had no remorse.

“Amelia thought the connection was unhealthy. The insider continued, “She broke up with him.” “She seems unaffected by the separation and believes she made the correct choice.”

Amelia seemed to have moved on after her breakup with Disick. In fact, she recently debuted at New York Fashion Week. Rinna has been a strong supporter of her daughter, and she recently posted a video of Amelia slaying the runway. Brief News from Washington Newsday.