Lisa of Blackpink Teases Her Debut Album, and Twitter Reacts

Even though her solo album isn’t due out for another month, Blackpink’s Lisa Manoban has already sparked a Twitter frenzy by posting what appears to be the title of her upcoming single on her Instagram story.

She published a snapshot of two men wearing black coats with the words “Black Label” emblazoned on them in her much-discussed Instagram story on Sunday.

According to Koreaboo, Black Label is a sub-label of YG Entertainment, Blackpink’s management company, which was co-founded by Teddy Park, the group’s songwriter. Lisa was apparently teasing the producers of her future solo record.

The following image displayed a sound file with her name (“Lalisa”) written on it. The words “What’s My Name?” were written in the lower right corner of the shot. Lisa became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter with the hashtag “What’s My Name?” within one hour.

Just an hour after posting the photographs on her Instagram story, Koreaboo calculated the total number of tweets at 200,000.

“Remember to vote for #LISA at all times. Let us get ready for Lisa Solo. Subscribe to premium streaming accounts and download all voting applications. Everyone is anticipating your arrival. LISA SOLO IS ON THE WAY “WHERE DO I GET MY NAME?” According to Twitter user @forlalisa th.

“Who is still on the cutting edge? Continue to tweet!! MY NAME IS Continue to burn. Lilies and Blinks! LISA IS ON THE WAY LALISA MANOBAN LISA SOLO LS1 IS ON THE WAY,” claimed admirer @priyaa 192.

Lisa is the third member of the popular foursome to produce a solo album, following in the footsteps of fellow Blackpink members Jennie Kim and Rosé.

YG Entertainment said earlier last month that Lisa was already filming the music video for her debut solo album.

According to a Soompi story, the members of Blackpink will make solo debuts in the following order: Rosé, Lisa Manoban, and Kim Ji Soo. Jennie was the first to make her debut, releasing an album named “Solo” in 2018.

According to the South China Morning Post, Rosé released her first album, “R,” in March of this year, which got 400,000 pre-orders within four days of its launch.

Blackpink made their debut in 2016 and has since had a string of successes, including “Let’s Kill This Love” and “How You Like That?”