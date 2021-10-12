Lisa of Blackpink Reveals Her Favorites and Explains Why She Feels “Safe” With Her Phone [Video].

In the latest episode of “GOAT Talk with Complex,” chart-topping Blackpink member Lisa discussed the things she considers “Greatest of All Time (GOAT),” which appears to include her phone.

The youngest Blackpink member, also known as Lisa Manoban, began by saying that the GOAT emoji is the “rock on” emoji for her. Lisa demonstrated it by raising her pointing finger and pinkie finger with a big smile on her face.

She then revealed her GOAT travel necessity: her phone. Lisa acknowledged that even though she is a polyglot because she speaks Thai, Korean, Japanese, and English fluently, she feels “comfortable” when she travels abroad because she has her phone with her.

“I would feel comfortable anywhere I go, even if I couldn’t speak the language or communicate,” she told Complex, which uploaded a video of the aforementioned conversation on YouTube.

Lisa, who is well known as Blackpink’s main dancer, revealed her favorite GOAT Blackpink dance is the choreography for the group’s 2018 hit “Ddu-Du DDu-Du” because it is “simple to follow.”

When asked if the choreography had a backstory, Lisa revealed that music producer Teddy Park enabled Blackpink to transform one of the hand gestures into the “gun choreography.”

“There is a song that goes, ‘You know it’s me just by glancing at my back,'” she stated during the interview when asked about her favorite lyrics from her first solo single, “Lalisa.”

I like it because I think my admirers would recognize me even if they saw me from a long way away. By glancing at my back, you can tell it’s me.” The K-pop sensation then revealed her favorite hue, stating that she prefers baby yellow and that she adores sunflowers since they are yellow. She also revealed that her favorite dessert is chocolate mousse, and that truffle chips are her GOAT snack.

Complex’s chat show “GOAT Talk” features guests revealing their all-time favorites. “Lalisa Goat Talk” trended worldwide on Twitter Tuesday, along with the hashtag “LisaXComplex,” following the release of Lisa’s interview, which had over 400,000 views as of writing. During the conversation, one fan tweeted a screenshot of Lisa demonstrating the “gun choreography.”

"Teddy think of the Ddu-Du Ddu-Du gun choreography??," they said in the description. He's also the only one who offers Somi's Dumb Dumb batman choreography, as far as I recall. Iconic! TEDDY has been promoted to the position of Main Producer.