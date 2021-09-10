Lisa of Blackpink Releases Solo Album “Lalisa” [Video].

Lisa Manoban of Blackpink released her solo debut, “Lalisa,” on Friday, after a series of visual teasers.

On the same day, the music video for the lead single “Lalisa” was released, showcasing the 24-year-old Blackpink member’s singing, rapping, and dancing abilities.

“Lalisa” had over 12 million views on YouTube just a few hours after it was posted, thanks to fans who were overjoyed with the release of the long-awaited album.

The Thai native appears in a variety of clothes in the video. Lisa can also be seen dancing and singing in a dance class, a club, a Thai royal palace, and a front porch of a house, among other locations. She also rode a four-wheeler around the desert before jamming with all-black-costumed dancers.

Lisa pays respect to Thailand in her gold traditional outfit in the video, which lasts just over three minutes.

Many people have praised her for recalling her roots in her first solo album.

On Twitter, an admirer wrote, “She’s literally a queen.”

Lisa expressed her delight for her solo project to the press just hours before it was released.

“I’m nervous all the time, and I still can’t believe it. “I wasn’t sure whether it was actually occurring when I was preparing the choreography, but when I recorded the music video, it finally started to seem real,” Lisa stated in an online press conference, according to Soompi.

“I’m ecstatic to be able to share my first solo performance, and I hope BLINKS will accept it,” she continued. “This is my first solo album, and the title of the album is my name, ‘Lalisa,’ which has a lot of meaning for me,” she added.

When asked why she named her album “Lalisa,” she explained, “I wanted to express the coolest aspect of myself through the record.” I wanted to show myself exactly as I am, Lalisa, which is why I chose this title.”

Lisa also discussed why she didn’t wear her signature bangs on the album jacket for “Lalisa.”

“I wanted to expose a new aspect of myself, so during my album jacket shoot, I bared my forehead for the first time,” she explained. “Never before have my admirers seen me with my brow bared. I made up my mind and ultimately bared my forehead because I wanted to display something new.”

Brief News from Washington Newsday.