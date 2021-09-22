Lisa of Blackpink Recalls First Meetings With Group Members and Learning Korean [Video].

When Lisa Manoban first encountered the group that would later be known as Blackpink, she was drawn to only one person: Jennie, who was the only one who spoke English to her.

Lisa, a Thai native, joined YG Entertainment as a trainee with other young ladies aiming to make their debut as part of the girl group Blackpink. There was an understandable language barrier at first.

Lisa remarked in an interview with Rolling Stone for their “The First Time” series, “I met Jennie first, then Jisoo, and then Rose.”

“I remember Jennie, she was the only one who could say ‘hi’ to me in English because no one else could, and we were really close…

Jisoo, unnie, I recall her wearing a red sweater when I first saw her. And she wore it all the time. She literally wore that to practice every day. With a grin, Lisa said, “And Rose had a guitar with her.” “I recall thinking to myself, wow! She’s from Australia, and we’re about the same age, so it was great to make a new friend.”

Blackpink has travelled the world and performed in sold-out concerts since their debut in 2016, but Lisa’s first performance was at a school function when she was in kindergarten.

“I was about five years old… A traditional Thai dance was performed by me. It was enjoyable.”

Lisa had already captured the hearts of many with her charm and brilliance before the premiere of “Lalisa” on September 10, as seen by her large Instagram following of 60. 2 million.

She was first named the most popular K-pop star on the famous photo-sharing platform in February, followed by Jennie (51.8 million followers), Rosé (46.7 million followers), and Jisoo (46.5 million followers).

Lisa still retains the record for having the most Instagram followers in the Korean entertainment sector, and she is overjoyed.

“It makes me so happy, but I don’t know how to thank you… Thank you, Blinks, from all over the world. With a chuckle, she continued, “Thank you for liking me.”

Lisa also recalled how easy it was for her to learn Korean due to her teacher’s unique teaching method.

“My English teacher does not want me to continue communicating in English. Throughout the hour-long class, she tried to keep me speaking in Korean, and we only chatted in Korean. But I didn’t know any Korean. Brief News from Washington Newsday.