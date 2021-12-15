Lisa of Blackpink is the first female K-pop solo artist to chart on Billboard’s Pop Airplay Chart.

Lisa Manobal has made history by being the first female Korean soloist to enter Billboard’s Pop Airplay list, proving that she is the most successful member of Blackpink.

“Money,” the 24-year-old singer’s second single, debuted at No. 40 on the Pop Airplay chart for the week of December 18. The Pop Airplay Chart, published by Billboard, tracks weekly airplay on Top 40 radio stations in the United States. Adele’s “Easy On Me,” which has spent two weeks at the top of the chart, currently reigns supreme.

There has never been another female K-pop soloist to reach the top of the charts.

Previously, just two K-pop male solo acts had made it onto the chart. Psy debuted on the chart with his big song “Gangnam Style” in 2012, and BTS’ Suga debuted in 2020 as a featured artist on MAX’s “Blueberry Eyes.”

With their duet with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream,” Blackpink debuted on the Pop Airplay chart in 2020.

This week, “Money” continued to chart on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

The catchy song has spent a total of 13 weeks on both lists. The song “Money” is currently at No. 30 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 53 on the Global 200.

Furthermore, the Thai native’s first solo single, “Lalisa,” is still charting at No. 198 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

While two other members of Blackpink, Jennie Kim and Roseanne Park (Rosé), had successful solo albums before Lisa, the latter has had more success on Billboard charts.

Her solo album “Lalisa” was released in September, and the album’s lead tune of the same name debuted at No. 84 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album reached No. 2 on the Global 200 list in the same month, and “Lalisa” reached No. 2 on the Global 200 Excl. U.S. chart before the month ended.

After testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 24 following her appearances in the United States, Lisa was able to recover earlier this month.

She spent ten days in quarantine at home and celebrated her recovery with a series of throwback photos from her trip to Los Angeles, including a clip from her Celine runway debut.

The youngest member of Blackpink was seen going on an observatory wearing a green varsity jacket in a video uploaded on Instagram. Shots showing the subject up close and personal. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.