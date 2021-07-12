Lisa of Blackpink Is Getting Ready To Make Her Long-Awaited Solo Debut

Lisa Manoban is the third member of Blackpink to release a solo album, following Jennie Kim and Rose.

“Lisa will film the music video for her new song this week,” YG Entertainment stated in a statement. This summer, she’ll make her solo debut,” according to Soompi.

YG Entertainment said last year that each member of Blackpink will release solo music in the following order: Rose (Roseanne Park), Lisa, and Jisoo (Kim Ji Soo). The news came after Jennie became the first member of the group to release her song “Solo” in 2018.

Rose, who was born in New Zealand, released her first album, “R,” in March of this year, which included songs like “On the Ground” and “Gone.” According to the South China Morning Post, the album got 400,000 pre-orders within four days of its announcement.

Blackpink formed in 2016, and the four-member girl group has since released a number of singles, including “Let’s Kill This Love” and “How You Like That?”

In October 2020, the group broke through with a Netflix documentary named “Blackpink: Light Up the Sky,” which gave viewers a closer look at the members of the group. In October, Blackpink released a full-length album named “The Album.”

As part of their fifth anniversary plan, “4+1 project,” Blackpink will release a movie next month to commemorate their debut on Aug. 8. Blackpink’s debut album, “Square One,” was released on August 8, 2016, and featured songs including “Whistle” and “Boombayah.”

The group’s offerings swiftly rose to the top of the charts, especially with the songs “As if it’s your last,” “Let’s destroy this love,” and “How you like that?” They also teamed with Selena Gomez on the song “Ice Cream” last year.

Due to her previously affluent background and several endorsement deals with premium goods like as MAC, Celine, and Bulgari, Manoban is reputedly the richest member of Blackpink, with a $10 million net worth. She allegedly spends her money on high-end handbags and dinner deliveries for her bandmates, according to SCMP.