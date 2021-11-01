Lisa of Blackpink Dresses Up As The Creepy Doll From “Squid Game” For Halloween [Photos].

In a Halloween photo posted on Instagram on Sunday, Lisa Manobal of the popular girl group Blackpink did a fantastic job portraying the bizarre “Squid Game” doll.

For Halloween, the 24-year-old “Money” singer and rapper wore the iconic orange jumper dress with side ponytails and a poker expression, just like the “Red Light, Green Light” doll in Netflix’s smash popular series.

Her post, which she simply titled “Happy Halloween,” received over seven million likes. Fans expressed their appreciation for Lisa’s choice of costume in the post’s comments section, adding that she “pulled off the dress brilliantly.”

The first clip in the post shows Lisa posing in front of a full-length mirror and twisting her head sideways as if checking whether or not a player is moving, similar to what the eerie doll does in the series.

She is shown standing in the corner of a staircase in one photo, then running up the steps in another, possibly depicting what the “Squid Game” players did when the “Green Light” was turned on.

Jisoo, Lisa’s bandmate, wore one of Lisa’s iconic costumes in the music video for “Lalisa.” To complete the image, she also imitated Lisa’s long pastel-colored nails.

The couple shared a photo of their outfits together, which was liked by nine million people.

Celebrities also expressed their admiration for the couple in the comments area. “Yessss,” wrote DJ Snake, with whom Lisa collaborated on the single “SG.” “I Love You,” remarked social media star Lily May Mac, and Thai actress Natapohn Tameeruks left four hearts in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Jennie Kim dressed up as Medusa from Greek mythology for Halloween. The 25-year-old “Blackpink: The Movie” star and Chanel global ambassador’s Instagram post on Sunday received five million likes.

Rosé, who is most known for her song “On The Ground,” dressed up as a “nerdy schoolgirl” for Halloween and captioned her Instagram image, “I got student of the month.”

Rosé, who is one-fourth of South Korea’s most popular girl group, garnered five million likes on her Halloween costume from fans.

Previously, Blackpink told ELLE that despite their disparate tastes, music and fashion bring them together as a group.

“As much as music motivates us, fashion does as well,” Jennie added.

In the interview, Rosé stated, “Cannot be separated.”

Jennie also revealed in the ELLE interview that the four of them got along incredibly well right away as they talked about their shared experiences.