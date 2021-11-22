Lisa of Blackpink Discusses Being a Dog Mom: ‘It’s So Much Work’ [Watch].

Lisa Manobal, a member of Blackpink, has spoken out about her pet dog, saying that caring for him is “so much labor.”

Lisa recently adopted a Doberman named Love in addition to her five felines.

Lisa revealed how much she adores her new pet in a recent interview with the “Zach Sang Show.” She did, however, become real when she talked about how difficult it is to be a dog mom.

She explained to the host that being a dog parent is a lot of effort because dogs are more reliant on humans than cats, who are more independent.

“Oh, my goodness, it’s a ton of labor. They’re not the same as cats. Cats are independent creatures who say things like, “Don’t touch me, I need my space,” and “Don’t touch me, I need my space.” “she stated

Love, compared to her animals, requires a lot of attention, according to the 24-year-old “Money” singer.

“He has the appearance of a baby. He has the demeanor of a child. I believe my house has been cozier since Love arrived, and Lego and Love are like best friends “she stated

Lisa claimed that her cats were first wary of Love, but that as time passed, they warmed up to him. She also added that Love is best friends with her cat Lego, and the two animals spend much of their time together.

“Lego fell in love, and they’re clinging to each other,” she explained.

Lego, a British shorthair cat, joined Lisa’s family in February, becoming the fifth member of the litter after Louis, a gray British shorthair cat, Leo, a Scottish fold cat, and Luca and Lily, Ragdolls.

In April, Lisa’s dog was born. She introduced the puppy to her admirers via an Instagram Story in August, which was then shared on Twitter by a fan.

“Lisa mentioned Love is a Doberman and he’s four months old,” the fan wrote in a tweet.

Regardless of how much labor being a dog mom entails, Lisa said she adores Love just as much as she adores her cats. The guard dog was even described as “lovely” by her. The dog is now seven months old, and Lisa reports that he has become more active and affectionate.

“It’s similar to dopamine in dogs. Love, he’s getting bigger every day. He’s growing in size, but he’s such a sweetie.”