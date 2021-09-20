Lisa of Blackpink Debuts Teaser Poster for Solo Track “Money”

Lisa of Blackpink will premiere a performance video for her solo second track, “Money,” off her debut album “Lalisa,” which was released earlier this month.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old singer shared a “Money” teaser poster on her Instagram story and on Blackpink’s Twitter account.

The exclusive performance video of “Money” will be released Wednesday at 11 a.m. EST, according to the teaser poster.

The song “Money” is the B-side of “Lalisa.” Bekuh Boom and Vince created the music, while R. Tee and 24 arranged it.

Lisa posted a dance performance video of “Lalisa” on YouTube on Sept. 12 that has over 26 million views.

Meanwhile, since its premiere on September 10, the official music video for “Lalisa” has been viewed over 179 million times.

Lisa explained why she chose the moniker “Lalisa” for her solo album during an online press conference a few hours before it was published.

“Through the record, I wanted to show the coolest aspect of me. I wanted to show myself exactly as I am, Lalisa, which is why I chose this title.”

Meanwhile, supporters wanted additional promotional activities for “Lalisa,” and Lisa became a new trending topic on Twitter.

Some fans of the “How You Like That” singer say she doesn’t get enough media attention to promote her new album. Lisa did not appear on any variety program during the first week of her album’s release, which drew the attention of fans.

“The first week (the most essential week for a music endeavor) went by with Lisa having no music shows. During her solo career, the Inkigayo stage was her only appearance on a music show. Someone’s song was included in the album “Lalisa” on Spotify and Amazon. More Lisa promotions @ygent official,” a user wrote, tagging YG Entertainment, Lisa’s management agency.

When a short footage of Lisa admitting she had no information about the impending promotional schedules was shared on Twitter, Blinks (the fandom moniker for Blackpink fans) were alarmed.

A fan remarked, “OP asked about the broadcasting activities after this and Lisa stated they are discussing about it but she doesn’t know.”

Despite the absence of advertising, “Lalisa” managed to garner 5 million Spotify listeners following its release, as evidenced by this tweet.

Twitter user @bellakrystyle22 stated, “Lisa did it 5M listeners in Spotify in 2 weeks see @ygent official.”