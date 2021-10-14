Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion, Ozuna, and DJ Snake have collaborated on a song that will be released soon.

Lisa’s vocals will be released soon on a DJ Snake-produced single featuring rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Puerto Rican hitmaker Ozuna.

On their Instagram sites on Wednesday, Ozuna and French-Algerian record producer William Sami Étienne Grigahcine, better known as DJ Snake, teased the joint cut, with the latter stating, “Coming soon.”

DJ Snake, the 35-year-old “Taki-Taki” record producer, is seen exiting a building and riding in an orange sports car with the unique plate “SXY GIRL.” Four other cars with plates reading “Lisa,” “Megan,” “Snake,” and “Ozuna” pan into view. The teaser video for the highly anticipated joint music has been viewed more than three million times by fans who are eagerly anticipating the release. Stallion herself posted three “smiling with tongue” emojis in the comments area.

During his participation at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, or simply Ozuna, alluded to the special collaboration.

Ozuna talked about his new single “La Funka” on the MTV VMAs red carpet, and said that a collaboration between Blackpink’s Lisa, Stallion, and DJ Snake “is coming up next.”

In this tweet, MTV published a sample of the interview.

“At tonight’s #VMAs, @ozuna presented his new track #LaFunka!” “He chatted with @Dometi_ ahead of the show about what it’s like to return to the @vmas stage and his next single, which will include @theestallion and #BLACKPINK,” MTV said.

Ozuna later performed at the MTV awards presentation, channeling an arcade claw game with backup dancers dressed as Teddy bears, to his track “La Funka.”

According to Rolling Stone, Ozuna first performed at the VMAs in 2019 when he joined 28-year-old Spanish singer Rosalia for a performance of their duet “Tu x Mi, Yo x Ti.”

In the same year, he was nominated for a Grammy for the DJ Snake-produced hit “Taki Taki,” which featured Cardi B and Selena Gomez.

Meanwhile, with the release of her solo album, “Lalisa,” in September, Blackpink’s Lisa set two Guinness World Records.

Her first single, “Lalisa,” has been the most viewed YouTube music video by a solo artist in the last 24 hours.

“Lalisa” shattered the previous record of 65.2 million views established by Taylor Swift’s “Me!” in 2019 with 73.6 million views in its first 24 hours on YouTube.

In addition, the "Money" singer now holds the world record for the most viewed YouTube music video.