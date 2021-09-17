Lisa from Blackpink sells half a million copies of her solo debut album, “Lalisa,” in its first week.

Lisa Manoban, a member of the Korean girl group Blackpink, has another reason to rejoice after her first solo album, “Lalisa,” recently reached new heights on iTunes and YouTube.

According to Hanteo Chart, which bills itself as “the world’s one and only real-time music chart,” Lisa has become the first female solo artist to sell over half a million albums in the first week of release.

From September 10 to September 16, the album sold over 730,000 copies, becoming Lisa the most successful female solo artist of all time in terms of Initial Chodong sales (first week of release).

On the first day of its release on September 10, “Lalisa” sold 330,129 albums, followed by 5,722 the next day; 2,761 copies on September 12; 88,356 copies on September 13; 33,781 copies on September 14; 26,829 copies on September 15, and finally 248,643 copies on September 16 – the last day of the Initial Chodong period.

The album “Lalisa” sold 736,221 copies in its first week.

The famed Blackpink member will receive a “gold certificate” from Hanteo Chart, denoting “initial Chodong sales of more than 500,000 copies.”

“With her most recent release, Lisa proudly ranked #1 among all female artists in Initial Chodong history and became the first solo artist to break the Initial Chodong half-million selling record. Blackpink now has the first and third places in the Initial Chodong female rankings, according to Hanteo News.

Lisa’s debut self-titled solo album, “Lalisa,” is out now and features two singles: “Lalisa” and “Money.”

The 24-year-old singer and rapper says she discovered her love for tight rap while working on the record.

“While I was working on this song, I discovered that I enjoy both melodic and tight rap. In “Money,” I tried a tight rap, and I really like this hip-hop style, which is rapid and has a strong beat. It’s a brand-new swag that was concealed deep within me. In an interview with Vogue, she remarked, “I think it’s exciting to compare how it’s different from melodic rap because it’s probably the first time the fans have heard it.”

The “How You Like That” singer stated that she wants to demonstrate her confidence in composing songs to Blinks (Blackpink fans) with the album. She also told her followers to “always be confident.”

