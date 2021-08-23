Lisa from Blackpink releases a teaser poster for her solo album.

Lisa Manoban of Blackpink and YG Entertainment teased a teaser poster for her solo album on social media on Sunday, which prompted immediate enthusiasm among fans.

As she uploaded the poster on Instagram, Lisa remarked, “COMING SOON.” The post received over five million likes from admirers who expressed excitement for her impending solo album.

A vague image of the Blackpink member in red high-heeled boots with her hands clenched together appears in the teaser.

The #LISA COMING SOON POSTER received at least 269,000 retweets and over 418,000 likes on Twitter. On Monday, the hashtag #ArtisteLalisa became a trending topic on Twitter.

YG Entertainment stated in July that Lisa was planning a solo debut. Lisa was already filming her music video for her solo project, which was slated to be published this summer, according to the agency at the time.

She’s the third member of Blackpink to record solo music. Jennie Kim took the lead in November 2018 with her single “SOLO,” which made her the second-ever solo female K-pop star to top Billboard’s World Digital Songs Sales Chart.

Rosé was the second member of Blackpink to release a solo album, “R,” which was released in March. Her track “On the Ground,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, was included in “R.”

Lisa had previously hinted at her future solo endeavor by posting a few of photographs on her Instagram stories of herself inside a studio.

According to Soompi, YG Entertainment revealed last year that the Blackpink members would release individual albums in the sequence of Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo following the release of their full album “The Album” in October 2020.

Meanwhile, according to Music Week, “BLACKPINK The Movie” is the highest-grossing cinema event of 2021, with a total gross of $4.8 million from just under 100 territories.

According to Music Week, “Blackpink The Movie” debuted at No. 6 in the United States on August 4th.

According to Music Week, the film, which was released as part of Blackpink’s fifth-year celebration, also debuted at No. 1 in Mexico on Aug. 4, with total admissions now topping 120,000.