Lisa from Blackpink has three songs on the Billboard charts with her single “Lalisa.”

Lisa Manoban had previously appeared on the Billboard charts, but with her Blackpink comrades. She’s already established herself as a popular solo artist, with her new single “Lalisa” from the album of the same name landing three spots on the Billboard charts on Tuesday.

This week’s Billboard Hot 100, which ranks the week’s most popular singles in the United States, places “Lalisa” at No. 84, thanks to Lisa and her admirers.

Aside from the Hot 100, “Lalisa” also charted at No. 2 on the Global 200 for the week ending September 25.

For the week ending September 25, “Lalisa” was also ranked No. 2 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. top 10.

According to Soompi, Lisa is the second member of Blackpink to have a solo Billboard chart entry, following Rosé’s “On the Ground,” which charted at No. 70 earlier this year.

According to Forbes, Lisa’s first solo album, which was released on September 10, sold 9,200 digital copies in its first tracking frame in the United States.

Meanwhile, the album’s B-side tune, “Money,” has sold 6,900 online copies and is set to debut at No. 8 on this week’s Digital song sales chart, according to Forbes.

After reaching No. 68 on the weekly chart of the most popular songs in the United Kingdom, “Lalisa” has enchanted not only American fans, but also music fans in the United Kingdom.

Despite her Thai origins, Lisa is now the second-ever solo female musician from South Korea to top the UK charts.

With “Gangnam Style” in 2012 and “Gentleman” in 2013, Psy became the first South Korean solo act to chart in the United Kingdom.

J-Hope of BTS is next, with his “Chicken Noodle Soup” joint project with Becky G. coming in 2019. The song reached No. 82 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Suga of BTS, who went by the moniker Agust D, released a mixtape titled “D-2” in May 2020.

Suga’s mixtape “D-2tune “‘s “Daechwita” debuted at No. 68 on the UK chart, making him the third South Korean performer to have a chart-topping song there.