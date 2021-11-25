Lisa from Blackpink has tested positive for COVID-19, and her bandmates are waiting for the results.

Lisa Manobal, a member of Blackpink, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite the fact that she has not communicated with the other members of the group since her return from the United States, the other girls were all tested for the virus and are awaiting results.

The 24-year-old singer’s PCR test result was disclosed on Wednesday, according to a statement released to Soompi by YG Entertainment.

The agency stated, “We first conveyed this information swiftly and accurately with representatives and workers, and we took robust precautionary steps even above the guidelines of health authorities.”

“We will continue to provide full assistance, with our artists’ and related staff members’ health being our first priority. If anything changes in the future, we’ll let you know as soon as possible “It was also added.

Meanwhile, Roseann Park, also known as Rosé, has already canceled her planned appointments for this month as she prepares to go into isolation while awaiting the results of her tests. Although she and Lisa have not been identified as close friends, according to their agency, all members of Blackpink have been subjected to mandatory self-quarantine protocols.

Rosé was scheduled to appear at the Hyundai Seoul Mall on Thursday for a Tiffany & Co. pop-up event before YG Entertainment made the news.

Self-isolation for ten days is required by South Korean authorities for non-vaccinated close contacts. Those who are designated as close contacts but have been vaccinated, on the other hand, are exempt from self-quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19.

Lisa was in the United States lately for the promotion of her first solo album, “Lalisa.”

She appeared on 102.7 KIISFM in Los Angeles, the Zach Sang Show, and Audacy Inc.

She also partied with DJ Snake in Las Vegas’ Zouk club.

At 88rising’s 2021 Head In the Clouds festival, an Asian music festival held in Pasadena earlier this month, the singer met with her friend, Indonesian singer and songwriter Niki, as well as fellow Thai K-pop artist Sorn.

Jennie, Lisa’s bandmate, also went to the Head In The Clouds Festival, although on a separate day. She met her friend, “Girl From Nowhere” actress Kitty Chicha Amatayakul, at the occasion.