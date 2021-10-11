Lisa from Blackpink has released a dance practice video for her hit solo single “Money” [watch].

The dance practice video, which debuted on Sunday, immediately rose to the top of YouTube’s popular videos list, joining BTS and Coldplay’s “My Universe,” Aespa’s “Savage,” and Lisa’s own “Lalisa.”

Lisa’s debut solo album, also titled “Lalisa,” was released on Sept. 10 and features the song. It features the legendary Blackpink member’s incredible rapping abilities.

Its dance practice video, which contains a catchy music and quick, sophisticated choreography, is on the verge of achieving five million views on YouTube.

The dance practice video for “Money” arrives just a few weeks after the official dance performance video for the song was released on September 23.

The most-followed K-pop star on Instagram is seen wearing a Khaki-colored suit and a green Celine chest harness in this video. In the center of the road, she is surrounded by male and female support dancers who are expertly executing the intricate dance movements. A neon sign at the back of the group reads, “Money is a terrible master but a good servant.” The video then moves to its second location, which is a warehouse. Lisa is dressed in a pair of red shorts, a bralette, a long-sleeved crop top, and white fur boots in the photo. An LED panel in the background manages the transition between the road environment and the warehouse.

Lisa, also known as Lisa Manoban, is the third member of Blackpink’s four-piece ensemble to release a solo album, following Jennie and Rosé.

The Thai singer earlier told Billboard that the first time she heard “Money,” she fell in love with it. She quickly told Teddy Park, her debut solo album’s producer, that it should be on the album.

“‘Oh my God, Teddy oppa, I have to do this song, I want this to be my solo single,’ I told Teddy when I first heard ‘Money.’ ‘OK, let’s do it!’ he exclaimed. Then there was [an early version of]‘Lalisa,’ but the hook was a different story. Teddy came up with the idea of putting my name on the hook. ‘Whaaa…’ I thought at first. I find it strange that you continuously repeating my name. What will it sound like?’ Then we tested it, and it turned out fantastically. It appeals to me greatly “According to the outlet, she recalled.