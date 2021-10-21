Lisa from Blackpink appears in a new teaser for a DJ Ozuna collaboration set to drop on Friday [watch].

Lisa from Blackpink dances to music in a new teaser video for her upcoming collaboration with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion, which will be released on Friday.

In a 25-second clip posted on his Twitter profile on Wednesday, DJ Snake gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the track’s music video.

“Right now, we’re in Miami filming the ‘Sexy Girl’ music video with Ozuna, Lisa from Blackpink, and Megan Thee Stallion, the queen.” In the teaser, the French-Algerian record producer and DJ says, “We’re here.”

He captioned the tweet, “SG – OCT 22 Pre Save: https://presave.umusic.com/djsnakesg,” and asked fans to pre-order the single. As of this writing, the tweet has approximately 80,000 likes from the singers’ fans.

This is the first time the four musicians have worked together on a song, with Colin Tilley directing the music video.

To build excitement for the upcoming track, DJ Snake produced a teaser poster with the four contributors and the words “SG. “The official music video directed by Colin Tilley will be released on October 22, 2021,” it says.

The record producer wrote, “Who’s ready for #SG?”

During his participation at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, nicknamed Ozuna, hinted to the special collaboration.

On the red carpet of the MTV VMAs, Ozuna discussed his new song “La Funka” and stated that a collaboration between Blackpink’s Lisa, Stallion, and DJ Snake “is coming up next.”

In a tweet, MTV shared a sample of the interview.

“At tonight’s #VMAs, @ozuna presented his new single #LaFunka! He chatted with @Dometi_ about returning to the @vmas stage and his next single, which will include @theestallion and #BLACKPINK, ahead of the show “MTV published an article.

On Oct. 14, Ozuna and DJ Snake teased the joint single for the first time on their Instagram profiles, with the latter commenting “COMING SOON” and tagging the four musicians included in the track.

The 35-year-old “Taki-Taki” record producer is seen emerging from a building and driving an orange sports car with the unique plate “SXY GIRL.” The camera then moves to reveal four more cars with license plates that read “Lisa,” “Megan,” “Snake,” and “Ozuna.”