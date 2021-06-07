Lisa Barlow Responds to Reports of a Physical Fight Between Her and Jen Shah During Season 2 of ‘RHOSLC’

The cast members of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are apparently filming the second season. According to recent allegations, actresses Lisa Barlow and Jen Shah got into a violent argument while the cameras were rolling. In a recent Instagram message, Barlow addressed the allegations.

Lisa Barlow was one of the first housewives on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.’

Lisa Barlow, the CEO of marketing firm LUXE and the owner of the tequila brand VIDA, moved to Utah from New York over 20 years ago.

Barlow, who is now a cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, describes herself as a “Mormon 2.0” who believes in her religion but doesn’t believe she has to follow the traditional and often stringent regulations.

Barlow is also married with two sons, both of whom own their own men’s grooming products company, and the three of them spend the majority of their time focusing on business affairs together. Barlow spends her free time with her best friend, celebrity jewelry designer and cast member Meredith Marks, while she is not working or caring for her family.

Heather Gay, who took offense to the VIDA owner stating they didn’t know each other and referring to her as a “good-time girl,” and Whitney Rose, who believes the New York native spread stories about her and her husband being “swingers,” butt heads with her throughout the first season.

Barlow was said to be ‘afraid’ of Jen Shah, according to rumors.

Other cast members Mary Cosby and Jen Shah frequently got involved, causing the former to become less interested in hanging out with the group.

The preacher said in a talk with Rose that Barlow and Marks were also fearful of Shah's rage but were afraid to inform her. To show Shah that she was a good friend, the housewife brought up Cosby's statements during a