Lindsay Lohan’s mother is sentenced to prison for a drunk driving crash that occurred during the actress’ engagement.

Dina Lohan, Lindsay Lohan’s mother, was sentenced to 18 days in jail and five years probation on Friday for driving under the influence in Long Island, New York, last year.

NBC News said that Lohan, 59, pled guilty in September to felony DWI and leaving the scene of an accident in connection with a Jan. 11, 2020, mishap near Merrick Mall in Nassau County, New York, in which she rear-ended another car.

At the time of the collision, she had a suspended driver’s license.

Lohan’s driver’s license was revoked for 18 months in addition to her jail sentence. She will also be charged with different surcharges and will be required to complete a stop DWI program while in jail and a probation DWI program after she is released.

When Lohan begins her probation, she will be required to put an ignition interlock device in her vehicle.

When she was supposed to start her sentence wasn’t immediately evident.

According to court filings, the 59-year-old did not stop after colliding with the other vehicle, prompting the other driver to phone the cops and follow her home.

Lohan was found in the driver’s seat of her automobile with “glassy and bloodshot” eyes by the responding officer. According to the docs, she was slurring her words and smelling of alcohol.

According to the docs, Lohan was wobbly on her feet when she exited her vehicle and fell flat on her face.

Lohan was initially charged with four other offenses after her arrest in January of last year, in addition to the two she pleaded guilty to in September. According to CNN, the charges included driving without a license, operating an unregistered car, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the third degree.

It wasn’t the first time she’d been charged with a DWI.

According to the New York Daily News, Lohan was arrested in Nassau County in 2013 for speeding and driving under the influence.

She agreed to a plea deal that involved admitting guilt in exchange for 100 hours of community service, a one-year suspension of her driver’s license, and a $3,000 fine.

Lohan was sentenced just days after her daughter Lindsay announced her engagement to boyfriend Bader Shammas on Instagram.

The "Mean Girls" star revealed the news in a November 28 Instagram post, accompanying photographs of herself and Shammas: "My adoration. This is my life. My loved ones. My future is bright." The actress' mother also posted a photo on her Instagram Story to commemorate the engagement.