Linda Pizzuti sends a ‘rough’ message after Liverpool beat Manchester United.

After Liverpool’s 5-0 hammering of Manchester United, Linda Pizzuti turned to Instagram yesterday night to give a message to the club’s supporters.

FSG owner John Henry’s wife shared a series of photos following the momentous victory at Old Trafford.

A beaming Jurgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah with the match ball, Curtis Jones on the move, and other jubilant shots from the game were among the images she captured.

Along with the photographs, she summarized her thoughts on the match.

Linda expressed herself as follows: “Liverpool wins 5-1 at Old Trafford! Mo Salah scored a hat trick at Old Trafford, becoming the first opposition player to do so.

“I’m hoping Keita is doing well… Several yellow cards and, eventually, a red card against Manchester United for rough play.

“#hattrick #liverpoolfc #oldtrafford #cleansheet #munliv #lfc #ynwa #hattrick #liverpoolfc #hattrick #liverpoolfc #hattrick #liverpoolfc #hattrick #liverpoolfc

There were dozens of replies beneath her post from people who agreed with her, as well as a few asking if Salah’s contract could be resolved as quickly as possible.

Instagram

“Simply a beautiful, awe-inspiring performance by Liverpool…just superb Linda,” Bill Bront stated.

While nicwhit75 was on the internet, he wrote: “Finish his contract as soon as possible! Please! We’ll win more awards since he’s the best in the world! We must not allow him to leave!” Liverpool now sits in second place in the Premier League rankings, one point behind Chelsea.

The Reds’ next match is against Preston in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, followed by a weekend match against Brighton at Anfield.