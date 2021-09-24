Linda Evangelista’s CoolSculpting procedure left her “brutally disfigured,” according to Twitter.

Linda Evangelista claimed she was “brutally disfigured” after getting a cosmetic operation, prompting varied reactions on Twitter.

Evangelista, 56, issued an Instagram statement explaining why she hasn’t been seen in public in the last few years. She “acquired Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia, or PAH,” she claims.

The treatment left her “permanently disfigured” and “unrecognizable,” according to the Canadian supermodel, even after two agonizing, fruitless repair surgeries. After learning of her health, Twitter users reacted quickly.

Fashionista editor-in-chief Tyler McCall tweeted, “I have a LOT of thoughts about the Linda Evangelista thing: about the pressure we place on women to always look like they did when they were 20, how we criticize and devalue them when they don’t, her usage of the word ‘deformed’ to describe herself now.”

“I had a big thought about it, and I didn’t feel wonderful about piling on a woman who was in suffering. But her statement that she can’t expose her face because she’s no longer ‘attractive’ enraged and saddened me,” Elle contributing editor Faran Krentcil said.

Many people also stated that she remained attractive and had merely gained weight. One internet user disputed her claim that she had been “brutally scarred.” The user expressed regret that Evangelista’s low self-esteem caused her to see her current appearance as “disfigured.”

“It isn’t just about weight gain. Fat cells grow into large, hard lumps, almost cyst-like, as a result of coolsculpting. They’re all over her face, neck, and body. I believe any of us would feel “disfigured” if we awoke one day like that (especially after made our entire profession out of beauty),” Sophie Ross, a Refinery, Stylecaster, and Byrdie writer and editor, added.

Another questioned why the model would get such a treatment when she already appeared to be stunning. Another user agreed, stating she was already attractive but aspired to “some form of perfection.” The user believed she should have accepted aging as a natural part of life. A number of people also left encouraging and supportive remarks for Evangelista. They reminded her that beauty is more than just what the eyes can see.

“Facial or physical attractiveness is based solely on appearances, and cruel time will annihilate it. Develop a personality that will triumph over the “looks culture” and reveal your inner strength. That is true beauty, which everyone will adore for a long time. One person wrote, “Rise and shine, Linda.”

