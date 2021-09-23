Linda Evangelista accuses Zeltiq CoolSculpting of leaving her “brutally disfigured” after undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Linda Evangelista made a name for herself in the 1990s as a ferocious catwalk model for some of the most well-known designers. Her departure from the spotlight during the last few years, however, was recently revealed to be owing to ill effects from a cosmetic treatment.

In her most recent Instagram post, Evangelista revealed to her fans why she chose to undergo a fat reduction operation using Zeltiq CoolSculpting.

Evangelista wrote, “To my fans who have wondered why I haven’t been working while my contemporaries’ careers have flourished, the answer is that I was cruelly scarred by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting technique, which did the exact reverse of what it promised.”

The treatment left the model “permanently disfigured, even after two agonizing, unsuccessful repair procedures,” according to the model. “I have been rendered ‘unrecognizable,’ as the media has put it.”

Evangelista revealed that she “acquired Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH” after the treatment and that she was not informed that the disease could be a side effect.

“PAH has not only wrecked my livelihood, but it has also thrown me into a spiral of severe melancholy, intense sadness, and self-loathing. I’ve become a recluse as a result of this,” she explained.

Evangelista stated that she has filed a lawsuit against the company and that she is “moving forward to rid myself of my shame” as a result of the procedure.

“I’m sick of living like this. Despite not looking like myself anymore, I want to go out my door with my head held high,” she continued.

Following her post, the model received support from Gwyneth Paltrow and Jeremy Scott, among others.

According to reports, Evangelista’s lawsuit alleges she has “serious and irreversible bodily injuries and disfigurement” as well as “economic losses” because she can no longer model owing to the procedure’s side effects.