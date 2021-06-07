Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Neighborhood in the Film “In the Heights”

In the Heights has the sense of the best kind of musical film. It stays true to the theatricality of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s original stage performance, but it employs the medium of film to do things that aren’t possible on stage. In the pre-title scene, you can sense the theatrical setting rising with the music, location, and characters, but it flows without any act breaks.

What is the plot of ‘In the Heights’?

Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) works at a convenience store entrusted to him by his parents in Washington Heights. He adores Sonny (Gregory Diaz IV) and aches for Vanessa, a regular customer (Melissa Barrera). Vanessa is looking for an apartment in the city.