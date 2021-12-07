Limitless Win, Ant and Dec’s latest show, is “unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.”

Ant and Dec have revealed that they will be launching a new Saturday night program next month.

The game show, which will air on ITV and ITV Hub, will include the world’s first ever infinite prize as well as a never-ending money ladder.

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win will air five hour-long episodes on Saturday evenings.

Every question provides a possibility for participants to climb the ladder and win great money, but only a correct response secures the prize.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is presently in its 21st season, and Ant and Dec are hosting it.

They originally appeared on Byker Grove in 1989, and have been on our screens for over 30 years.

According to Ant McPartlin, “We’re really looking forward to launching this new series.

“It’s something we’ve been working on for a while with Hello Dolly and ITV, and we can’t wait for you to see it.

“We sincerely hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

“It’s been a few years since we debuted a totally new TV format; it’s not something we do very often,” Declan Donnelly stated.

“But we’ve touched on something revolutionary and original, which is why we’re so pleased to host this series and bring it to the rest of the country.”