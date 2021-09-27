Lily Rabe of ‘American Horror Story’ is expecting her third child with partner Hamish Linklater [Photos].

Actress Lily Rabe flaunted her baby bump on Instagram on Sunday. With her long-term partner, actor Hamish Linklater, the 39-year-old actress is expecting her third child.

As the actress initially revealed her baby bump at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ Opening Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, she wrote in the caption, “Thank you for a very memorable and happy evening,” and tagged Academy Museum and Amazon Studios.

The star of “American Horror Story” posted a series of black-and-white photographs on Instagram. In the first photo, the actress is seen standing on a balcony with one hand on her baby bump.

The actress flaunted her haircut in the next two photographs, and she showcased her left profile in the next.

Fans congratulated and praised the actress in the comments section. “You always look so wonderful and congratulations queen!!!,” one fan said. “I’m very proud of you,” one fan said, while another added, “I’m very proud of you.”

While Rabe will have his third child, Linklater will have his fourth. In addition to his two children with Rabe, the actor also has a 14-year-old daughter with writer Jessica Goldberg, Lucinda Rose.

Between 2002 through 2012, Linklater and Goldberg were married. Linklater and Rabe started dating in 2013 and had their first child together in 2017. The second child is due to arrive in June 2020.

Rabe is most recognized for his roles on “American Horror Story” from 2011 to 2021, when he played a variety of characters.

The actress’s next film will be directed by George Clooney and titled “The Tender Bar.” Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, Max Casella, and Rhenzy Feliz will all appear in the film.

Rabe will also play Hick’s character in the upcoming TV series “The First Lady,” while her other film, “We’re Just Married,” is still in development. In contrast, Linklater will next be seen in the film “Dead for a Dollar,” which is currently in post-production.