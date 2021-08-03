Lily James’ ‘Pam & Tommy’ Transformation Takes 3 to 5 Hours Every Day

“Pam & Tommy,” a highly anticipated Hulu miniseries in which Lily James plays Pamela Anderson, is presently in production. The project’s hair department’s head, hairstylist Barry Lee Moe, has revealed some interesting information regarding the actress’ makeover.

In a recent interview with Variety, Moe claimed that to transform into Anderson, James needed “anywhere from three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning.”

“In the end, we used a total of 25 wigs. Everyone wore wigs, including Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling, since we change them into new characters,” Moe explained.

Sebastian Stan will play Anderson’s ex-husband Tommy Lee in the miniseries. According to Moe, the star of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is the “only one in the project who doesn’t wear a wig.” He did, however, get a keratin treatment and had it dyed every several weeks.

Photos of James’ metamorphosis went viral on social media in May.

She wore her hair in bangs in the photos, which Anderson wore in the 1990s.

Anderson and Lee’s sex tape went viral on the internet, and “Pam & Tommy” is based on their genuine experience. During their honeymoon trip in 1995, the “Baywatch” star and her then-husband filmed the alleged sex tape.

The recording was taken and made available on the Internet Entertainment Group’s website. In the end, the ex-couple filed a case against the distributor.

During an appearance on the talk show “Watch What Happens Live” in 2015, Anderson discussed the sex tape. According to the actress, the leaked video did not earn her any money.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. I didn’t make a dime. It was a piece of stolen property. According to the New York Post, Anderson claimed, “We made a pact to halt all the pranks.” “I was seven months pregnant with [my son]Dylan and worried that the stress was damaging the pregnancy, so I said, ‘I’m not going to court anymore.’ These lustful, strange lawyer men are no longer deposing me.’ I don’t want to talk about my vagina, my public sex, or anything else.”

Anderson’s next project is the horror film “18 & Over,” directed by Jimmy Giannopoulos. The film is currently under post-production, with a release date set for later this year.