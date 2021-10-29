Lily Collins, star of ‘Emily In Paris,’ opens out about her marriage to Charlie McDowell.

After marrying filmmaker Charlie McDowell last month, Lily Collins is enjoying married life.

During a recent interview with Nylon, the 32-year-old Golden Globe contender discussed being a wife.

“It’s so great to finally be able to declare that I’m a wife,” the “Emily in Paris” star told the site, “but it makes me feel quite old at times.”

In early September, Collins and McDowell, 38, said “I do’s.”

The couple wanted to incorporate their background into the celebration because they are both of British-American descent, so they selected to hold the ceremony in an outdoor forested site at Dunton Hot Springs in Dunton, Colorado.

“It reminded me a lot of England’s rolling hills and trees. Because we’re both dual citizens, it was something we wanted to pursue “she continued.

Collins also revealed that the wedding was arranged while she was in France filming the second season of her famous Netflix comedy “Emily in Paris.”

“I was planning it while shooting the show nine hours ahead of schedule. After finishing recording, I zoomed in on persons and responded to emails “she clarified “It was all extremely exciting and fantastic; it was all happening at the same time.” Collins and McDowell, the son of actor Malcolm McDowell and actress Mary Steenburgen, were first linked in 2019. In August of that year, they went Instagram official, and in September of 2020, they announced their engagement.

Collins wore a Ralph Lauren long-sleeved, hooded lace gown for their September 4 wedding. The couple chose a rustic site in an idyllic wooded resort with lovely log cottages.

Collins published a wedding shot on Instagram a few days after she revealed they had married, showing her and her husband kissing in front of a tumbling waterfall and stacked red rocks.

According to Brides, the site frequently accommodates weddings and allows the bride and groom to book out the entire camp for their special day, along with customized menus and luxurious accommodations for up to 40 guests.

Collins and McDowell just returned from a three-and-a-half-week honeymoon in Denmark, which included a stay in Copenhagen.

“It was definitely more of an adventure and gastronomic trip than a typical honeymoon. It was very much based on personal experience “Collins expressed his feelings about their recent romantic holiday.

Collins and McDowell will next collaborate on the film "Gilded Rage," which the former is directing. The actress will play a leading role in the film, which is based on the infamous 2015 incident.