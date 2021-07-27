Lilibet Markle, Meghan Markle’s daughter, has been added to the Royal Line of Succession.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter, has been put to the royal line of succession.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s second child is ninth in line to the British throne, according to the official Royal.UK website, which was updated on Monday. Lili was born on June 4 in California, and the update comes seven weeks later.

Archie, her older brother, is the seventh in line to Queen Elizabeth’s throne, while her father is the sixth.

Prince Charles, Lilibet’s grandpa, is currently next in line to the throne, followed by Prince William.

Their three royal relatives, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, are pictured above Prince Harry and Markle’s children.

When Prince William and Middleton’s children become parents, Archie and Lili will fall lower down the line of succession, according to People.

Omid Scobie, royal correspondent and author of “Finding Freedom,” tweeted a screenshot of the website, which displays Prince Andrew’s and his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, listed following baby Lili’s name.

Markle isn’t on the list because she isn’t a royal by birth. Middleton and other royal spouses, such as Mike Tindall and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, are in the same boat.

According to People, the legal basis for the line of succession was altered in 2013 to abolish the rule that automatically put male heirs ahead of their sisters in the line of succession. Princess Charlotte was not eclipsed by her younger brother Prince Louis when he was born in 2018, as the change only applied to royal children born after October 28, 2011.

The news came just a day after allegations that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter was missing from the British royal family’s line of succession website.

During last week’s “Royal Rota” podcast episode, ITV royal editor Chris Ship mentioned her absence, implying that the royal family is “making a point.” Archie, her older brother, was added to the list just two weeks after he was welcomed by Prince Harry and Markle in May 2019.

“You have to wonder what took them so long,” Ship remarked.

"You have to wonder what took them so long," Ship remarked.

"All they have to do is push the paragraph button and type in a different number," he stated. It's likely they've done it previously. It was done for Archie's sake. It was obviously done for Louis when he was born. They've also done it for some of the other children, such as August, who were born as.