Lili, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 6-Month-Old Daughter, Is Like: Report.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s child is now six months old, according to reports, and her “sweet-natured” personality is beginning to emerge.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, on June 4th.

According to an alleged insider, Lili is “such a sweet-natured baby and a wonderful delight to be around” at six months.

According to the source, her thrilled parents are “keeping track of all her new exciting milestones.”

“It’s amazing how quickly she’s progressing.”

According to the insider, Prince Harry and Markle “feel incredibly privileged to be in the circumstance they’re in right now” and “never take anything for granted.”

The couple is apparently hoping to “do something to help others” this holiday season.

The Sussexes have been releasing updates on their daughter’s progress over the last six months, despite the fact that they have yet to officially publish a photo of her.

Prince Harry told fellow dad Ed Sheeran at a private garden party in July that being a father of two is “definitely a juggle.”

“We’ve been lucky thus far,” Prince Harry told another visitor, according to People. ” She appears to be completely at ease, content to simply sit and watch Archie run around like a lunatic.” During the royal couple’s September visit to New York City, Markle gave a rare update on her daughter when asked, “Meghan, how’s Lilibet?” “She’s amazing,” the mother of two stated briefly but warmly. When Markle went on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in November, she revealed their daughter’s most recent achievement. According to the former “Suits” star, Lili was already teething.

When Markle said she would do it, she meant it “”Anything with tequila,” added host Ellen DeGeneres, “to relieve that” sorrow for her child. That is why I do not have children.” Markle said, “That’s Auntie Ellen for you.” “Bambi’s Flower, for example,” Markle said of Lili’s first Halloween costume, which she dressed up as a skunk. Archie dressed up as a dinosaur, but the duchess claims he only wore it for “about five minutes.” On “Ellen,” she remarked, “we tried to do something interesting for the kids, and the kids simply weren’t into it at all.” According to an unnamed insider, Archie “loves” his younger sister and gives her “plenty of kisses,” and “he’s held her with the help of his parents.”