Lil Wayne’s 39th Birthday Bash In Miami Is Hosted By Drake [Watch].

According to PageSix, Drake organized a private party for Lil Wayne’s 39th birthday at Swan in Miami, and both rappers danced to their own music throughout the event.

“All night with his buddies and loads of girls, [Drake] was vibing along to his music and taking [Don Julio] 1942 shots,” a source told the publication Wednesday, adding that there was a large line of people, primarily girls, outside the venue.

The source explained, “They bought out the entire restaurant and had a line of people attempting to get into the private event that wrapped around the block of [the]Miami Design District.” “There were a lot of girls there [at the party].” The girl-to-guy ratio was at least eight.”

According to the insider, the guest list was made up entirely of friends, but word got out and “many girls showed up eager to get in.” Wayne’s birthday event was also attended by Brooklyn Johnny, Quavo, Ray J, FoodGod, David Grutman, YK Osiris, Maino, and Preme.

Everyone, including Drake, raised a tribute to Wayne with Ciroc Vodka shots at some point during the celebration.

On Wednesday, a netizen shared a video of the stated toast. “I still get anxious talking about this person because, aside from my brother, he’s my mentor and idol,” Drake said in the video.

Another fan posted a snapshot of attendees at the event posing together. Drake was photographed wearing a blue T-shirt and smiling and posing for the camera. Wayne, on the other hand, was dressed in a black T-shirt and his distinctive cap.

Gessica Kayane, a Brazilian actress, was also invited to the event. On her Instagram Stories, she revealed photos from the event, which included Drake and Wayne. On Wednesday, a fan shared screenshots of her tweets on Twitter.

Wayne had an appearance in DaBaby’s music video for “Lonely,” which was released on September 14.

Last month, he also collaborated with British YouTuber KSI on a music video called “Lose.”

Drake, on the other hand, released “Certified Lover Boy,” his sixth studio album, on September 3 under the OVO Sound and Republic Records labels. In addition, the rapper worked with ESPN to develop music for “Monday Night Football.”