Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’: He Flaunts a Fake Baby Bump and Gets Blasted by Netizens [Photos].

Nas X didn’t hold back when it came to responding to harsh comments.

To promote and announce his next music album “Montero,” Lil Nas X wore a fake baby bump on Thursday. The post, however, did not go over well with the internet community.

“SURPRISE! I can’t believe I’m finally saying something. On Twitter, he announced, “My little bundle of love “MONTERO” is due September 17, 2021,” along with photographs of his baby bulge.

Users on Twitter chastised the 22-year-old artist for his ostentatious pregnancy.

One observer commented, “They will use lgbtq to distract us from black civil rights, and then they birthed little nas x, who is simply a puppet for whichever label he is signed to.”

The singer said, “Oh sure, a pregnant ni–a, the greatest menace to black civil rights.”

“Ni–as be like “you starving for attention” then proceed to give it to me,” the artist stated in a subsequent tweet.

One of the users made a comparison between Nas X and persons in the entertainment sector who are White, Asian, Hispanic, or Arab, noting that these “groups would not tolerate anything like that.” We are going to make an example of black people sooner or later.”

“One day y’all will learn I am not a representative of anyone but Lil Nas X,” the singer responded.

“Let me get offline, all of this negative energy is not good for the baby,” the singer said after receiving more harsh remarks.

Many Twitter users, including his followers, were offended by the singer’s remark, and many flocked to the comments area to express their displeasure.

“Hello, I truly like you, but I don’t think this is a good way to deal with criticism, especially not this kind,” one person remarked. “You listen and learn when women bring out something that is misogynistic. But you don’t usually laugh at them like this. I hope you have the opportunity to reconsider.”

Another person added, “Stop exploiting pregnancy as a prop to earn money as a woman I don’t like and find it offensive.”

“There were other ways you could have promoted your album,” a fan wrote. You’ll never understand what we go through as mothers when bringing a child into this brutal world. Labor pains, swollen feet, weight gain, and so on.”

The musician stopped tweeting and began retweeting the hateful remarks that had inundated his Twitter account. Brief News from Washington Newsday.