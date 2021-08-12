Lil Nas X Talks About His Relationships: “I Found Someone Special Now,” he Says.

After a string of good and bad relationships, Lil Nas X has announced that he is now in love.

Montero Lamar Hill, a 22-year-old rapper, was featured in Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood edition for 2021. He told the outlet that he “had some nice boyfriends and some awful boyfriends” in an interview.

He stated, “A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatever.”

Regardless, Lil Nas X believes he has “discovered someone wonderful now” and that “this is the one.”

He said, “I can’t explain it – it’s just a sensation.”

While Lil Nas X did not reveal who this “someone special” is, there have been rumors that he is dating Yai Ariza, the Colombian backup dancer who kissed the rapper on June 28 at the BET Awards 2021.

“Thank you so much @lilnasx & @itsbankhead for making me part of this historic and memorable moment for our community!” the dancer posted on Instagram after the kiss.

This wasn’t the first time Lil Nas X and Ariza shared a stage kiss. The dancer licked the rapper’s neck during a performance of “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” on “Saturday Night Live” in May.

Ariza also mentioned it on his Instagram page. “This moment right here Yes, It’s me licking @lilnasx Neck ,” he said in the caption.

On July 1, 2019, Lil Nas X came out as gay in a public statement.

“Some of you already know, some of you don’t care, and some of you haven’t gone fwm in a long time. But before the month is over, I want you to pay attention to c7osure,” the rapper wrote in a tweet.

Lil Nas X revealed his anxiety of expressing his sexual inclinations in May.

He remarked at Emil Wilbekin’s Native Son Awards, “I was frightened because I knew the world was watching, and all I ever seen for boys like me was judgment and scorn, but it was because the world was watching that I realized I had to stand in my truth.”

On July 23, Lil Nas X, best known for his big single “Old Town Road,” released the music video for “Industry Baby.”