Lil Nas X Makes Fun Of Satan Shoes Controversy, Critics In Music Video “Industry Baby”

On Twitter, Lil Nas X teased his new music video, “Industry Baby,” with a two-minute teaser. In the video, the 22-year-old singer dressed up as all of the main characters in a trail room and mocked the Satan Shoes scandal as well as critics’ comments about his sexuality.

In the beginning of the film, he plays a judge who is FaceTiming his lover before the trial begins and tells her, “I’m bored.” I’ll give you a call back. I’m working on a small legal matter with Nike and a gay n—.”

“My client Lil Nash, what’s your name again?” Nas X, the defendant, asks the court in the next scene. “My client Lil Nasty had nothing to do with this,” says the prosecutor, as the jurors passes the Satan Shoe around with a disgusted look on their faces.

Nas X, the prosecutor, adds, “Ladies and gentlemen, this is much more than shoes.” “Are you gay, Mr. Nas X?” “What does this have to do with the shoes?” says the defendant, Lil Nas X. “I’ll ask the question again. “Does your mother know you’re gay?” the prosecutor inquires.

After the singer admits to saying “yes,” the judge sentences him to “five years in Montero State Prison,” and the title “Industry Baby” emerges, with the names of co-producers Kanye West and Take a Daytrip flashing across the screen.

The song “Industry Baby” will be inspired by the singer’s previous performance at the BET Awards in June, during which he kissed a male dancer on stage.

The Satan Shoes lawsuit, which was resolved out of court in April, was also mocked in the music video.

“Nike v. Lil Nas X – Satan Shoes Trial,” the musician captioned the video on YouTube.

On the same day, he posted on Twitter, “All joking aside, I can’t believe I might be going to jail.” While I’m abroad, who’s going to post moderately amusing tweets about being gay?”

“Quick recap of the past four months for LNX: >He made Montero, a music video that prominently features satanic imagery (namely, pole dancing into hell and giving Satan a lap dance) >Announced a series of”Satan Shoes” to accompany it, made by Nike and customized by MSCHF,” one fan wrote in the comments.

On May 21, the artist released the music video for “Sun Goes Down.”