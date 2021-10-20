Lifetime’s Christmas Movies Schedule for 2021: ‘It’s A Wonderful Lifetime’ Lineup

The holiday season will soon be ushered in on Lifetime, with the network announcing a massive new slate of Christmas movies, which will premiere in November and may be the most ambitious slate yet.

This year’s festival will feature the world premieres of 35 new films, as well as a comprehensive slate of programming that includes holiday-themed films 24 hours a day, seven days a week from November 12 to Christmas Day. For the first time, new films will not only be released every weekend, but also five times before Thanksgiving, with new releases every night for 30 consecutive nights beginning Nov. 26.

In addition, Tia Mowry will get fans in the holiday spirit with the “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Holiday Movie Preview” event, which will show on Nov. 7 but will be accessible on Lifetime Video on Demand starting Oct. 24.

So, if you’re searching for some holiday cheer and want to curl up under a blanket with a blanket for some real Christmas movie vibes, make sure to check out all of the new movies that will be screening this year (Schedule is subject to change).

Premiere of “An Ice Wine Christmas” Friday, November 12th, at 8:00 p.m. EDTCamila (Roselyn Sánchez) returns to Evergreen, NY for the annual Ice Wine Christmas Festival and harvest, only to discover that her former mentor is planning to retire and scale back the festival, and that wine specialist Declan (Lyriq Bent) has been hired to expand operations at the vineyards to a full-year production. Camila shares her enthusiasm for Christmas with Declan and explains what a real ice wine harvest may truly mean, determined to preserve the charm of “Christmas in a bottle.” In addition to Mara del Mar, AnnaMaria Demara, and Richard Fitzpatrick, the film stars Mara del Mar, AnnaMaria Demara, and Richard Fitzpatrick.

Premiere of “A Picture Perfect Holiday” At 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 13th. EDTAfter landing a coveted job at a magazine, fashion photographer Gaby Jones is invited to join an annual Christmas Photography Retreat in the little village of Pine Falls to hone her skills. Gaby discovers her rental has been double booked with wildlife photographer Sean (Henderson Wade) when she arrives, and the two begin to fall in love. When their life decisions start to get in the way, they’ll have to decide if they’re willing to risk everything for a picture-perfect holiday with each other. Dina Meyer also appears in the film.

