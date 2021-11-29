Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘Welcome To The Christmas Family Reunion’: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis

“Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion,” starring Michelle Argyris, Alonzo B. Slater, and Asia’h Epperson, is the latest Lifetime Christmas film to premiere.

Fans will be in for a treat with the film, since it will feature a number of actors they may not be familiar with. While Argyris from last year’s “Homemade Christmas” may be familiar, the rest of the group is new to Lifetime. The film’s other stars, however, are no strangers to holiday fare, since Slater previously appeared in “A Christmas for Mary” and Epperson in “The Christmas Lottery.” Catherine Haena Kim (“Boyfriends of Christmas Past”), Vanessa Williams (“Days of Our Lives”), Wendy Raquel Robinson (“A Christmas Surprise”), and Vanessa Williams (“Days of Our Lives”) also star.

So, what’s going to happen in this movie? Let’s have a look.

A synopsis reads, “Event planner Amy (Argyris) assists rising artist Tiffanie Christmas (Epperson) in planning her holiday family reunion.” “Amy must navigate some difficult family dynamics along the way, particularly among Tiffanie’s aunts, as well as her own burgeoning affections for Tiffanie’s cousin, Calvin” (Slater). Will she be able to pull together an unforgettable Christmas family gathering?” “Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion” premieres on Lifetime on Monday at 8 p.m. EST.