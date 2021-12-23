Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘Rebuilding A Dream Christmas’ Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast

The debut of “Rebuilding A Dream Christmas,” starring Meggan Kaiser, Zane Stephens, and Bryson JonSteele, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming extravaganza tonight.

The film will be a treat for viewers wanting to meet some fresh faces, as the three stars have mostly starred in short films or in uncredited roles in other productions. Stephens is best recognized for his appearances as Sgt. Christopher Manciati in “The Run Saga: Breathe” and Staffer in “Favorite Son,” while Kaiser is best known for his parts as Ghost in “Mermaid Down” and Alice in “Farm to Fork to Love.” For someone who only started acting a few years ago, JonSteele has a longer resume, yet he is best recognized for his part as Sebastian in “Sebastian 2018.” So, what can fans expect from these three relative unknowns when they pair together for this film? Let’s have a look.

According to the description, “successful real estate broker Abbey (Kaiser) is compelled to return to her hometown to refurbish a Victorian property she inherited from her grandmother.” “She decides to sell the house and employs Josh (Stephens), a single father, to assist her with the repairs. Working together brings back emotions from Abbey’s past, and as her connection with Josh and his eight-year-old son Noah (JonSteele) develops, Abbey discovers her calling and establishes a home.” “Rebuilding A Dream Christmas” airs on Lifetime on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.