Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune’: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis

On Friday night, “Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune,” featuring Reba McEntire and John Schneider, will premiere as part of Lifetime’s Christmas Movies.

While the film’s stars aren’t necessarily known for their work on the network, fans will likely recognize the protagonists. McEntire began her career as a singer and is recognized as the “Queen of Country,” but she is now a producer and actress. June on “Young Sheldon” and Reba Hart on the sitcom series “Reba” are two notable roles she has played. Fans may recognize Schnieder from the 2018 film “Poinsettias for Christmas,” but he is best known for his role as Bo Duke on “The Dukes of Hazzard.” Jim Cryer on “The Haves and the Have Nots,” as well as other films, including the TV movies “Love is in the Air” and “A Royal Christmas Engagement,” have all had important parts since then. Candice King, a newcomer to Lifetime who is best known for her roles as Caroline on “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals,” completes the cast. So, what happens when this trio collaborates on this project, for which McEntire also served as an executive producer? Let’s have a look.

“After their daughter, Belle (King), asks them to join in a Christmas Charity concert, the singing duo of Georgia (McEntire) and Joe Winter (Schneider) agree to reconnect years after their emotional and professional breakup,” according to the synopsis.

The narrative does, however, hint that once they start spending time together again, the former couple will find themselves getting back in step with each other in more ways than one.

Will they find their way back to each other over the holidays?

“Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune” airs on Lifetime on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.