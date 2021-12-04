Lifetime Movie Premiere of ‘Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas’: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis

The premiere of “Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas,” starring Demetria McKinney and Chaz Lamar Shepherd, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event tonight.

Fans of Lifetime will enjoy the film because it will introduce them to new characters. McKinney has never been on Lifetime, despite appearing in films such as “A Stone Cold Christmas” and “Bobby Kirstina.” Anacosta Quartermain on “Motherland: Fort Salem,” Carissa Walker on “A House Divided,” and Janine Payne on “House of Payne” are among her television roles. Shepherd is most recognized for his role as Raymond “Piranha” Jones in “Luke Cage.” So, what can moviegoers expect from this release? Let’s have a look.

A synopsis reads, “When Olivia (McKinney), a young assistant pastor, is assigned to be the lead pastor at a new church a month before Christmas, she’s afraid she won’t be able to handle the adjustment, including getting the choir ready to begin the town’s annual Winter Jamboree.” “Olivia establishes a new home for herself by banding together with her new flock, and even finds a little Christmas romance along the way.” “Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas” airs on Lifetime on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST.