Lifetime Movie Premiere of ‘Christmas Movie Magic’: Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast

The debut of “Christmas Movie Magic,” starring Holly Deveaux and Drew Seeley, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event tonight.

Fans of Lifetime will enjoy this film because it not only reunites two former co-stars, but it also marks the first holiday film starring performers who have previously appeared in other Lifetime programming. Both Deveaux and Seeley appeared in the film “My Boss’ Wedding,” and Deveaux also appeared in the network’s “Running Away.” Rebecca on “Shadow Hunters” and Zoe on “the Mist” are two other characters she’s played. In terms of Seeley, he is best known for his singing voice and previous performances in films such as “Another Cinderella Story” and “Lovestruck: The Musical.” In recent years, he has also been on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, starring in both “A Christmas for the Books” and “Write Before Christmas.” So, when these two reunite for their first Lifetime movie together, what will happen? Let’s have a look.

According to the synopsis, “When entertainment reporter Alli Blakeman (Deveaux) is given a story covering the anniversary of a popular Christmas movie in the little town where it was filmed, she agrees on the proviso that it could lead to a significant promotion.” “When she meets Brad (Seeley), a local theater owner, they untangle the mystery roots of the film’s famous song, and Alli discovers that movie enchantment isn’t simply on-screen.” “Christmas Movie Magic” airs on Lifetime on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST.