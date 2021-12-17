Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘Mistletoe In Montana’: Trailer, Cast, Synopsis

The debut of “Mistletoe in Montana,” starring Melissa Joan Hart and Duane Henry, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event tonight.

Hart is the queen of Lifetime Christmas movies, so fans will be in for a treat with her as a star of the film. She is most known for her performances in Hallmark’s “Broadcasting Christmas,” Freeform’s “Melissa & Joey,” and Netflix’s “No Good Nick,” but she has also starred in Hallmark’s “Broadcasting Christmas,” Freeform’s “Melissa & Joey,” and Netflix’s “No Good Nick.” Fans will recognize her from Lifetime movies such as “A Very Merry Toy Store,” “A Very Nutty Christmas,” “Christmas Reservations,” “Feliz NaviDAD,” and “Dear Christmas,” among others. Henry is most recognized for his appearances in the films “A Gingerbread Romance” and “NCIS,” where he played Clayton Reeves. Jamey Sheridan (“Arrow”) also appears in the film.

So, what can moviegoers expect from this release? Let’s have a look.

A summary reads, “Welcome to Paradise Ranch, where city slickers get to be cowboys and cowgirls.” “The ranch’s owner, Merry (Hart), has had bad luck with women,” but that’s about to change when a single father, Mark (Henry), and his two children book the ranch for Christmas week. The festive joy is in the air, adventure is on the menu, and love is in the air.” “Mistletoe in Montana” premieres on Lifetime on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.