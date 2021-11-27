Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘Merry Liddle Christmas Baby’: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis

The Lifetime Christmas Movies series continues with the release of “Merry Liddle Christmas Baby,” which stars Kelly Rowland and Thomas Cadrot once more.

After 2019’s “Merry Liddle Christmas” and 2020’s “Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding,” the third installment of the “Merry Liddle” film series reunites the cast of characters who make up the Liddle family—who seem to run into trouble at every turn as they face some of life’s biggest and most magical holiday moments. The family is now facing its toughest holiday hurdle yet, after witnessing a love tale unfold.

What can we expect? Let’s have a look.

“The Liddles have a lot to be happy about this holiday season!” A synopsis for the film reads, “Jacquie Liddle (Rowland) and her husband Tyler (Cadrot) are preparing for the arrival of their first kid.” “In the meantime, Jacquie’s sister Treena (Latonya Williams) and her husband Julian (Jaime M. Callica) are considering adopting a child, and Kiara’s (Bresha Webb) relationship with Chris (Nathan Witte) is heating up.” However, with the entire family descending once more as they prepare for their new arrival, problems is bound to arise. The Liddle family’s love, on the other hand, will see them triumph once more.

“With Jacquie’s family expanding in ways she never could have imagined,” the synopsis concludes, “the Liddles are set for a cray Christmas filled with festive mayhem and loads of love and fun.”

“Merry Liddle Christmas Baby” premieres on Lifetime on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST.