Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘Hot Chocolate Holiday’ Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast

With the penultimate new premiere, “Hot Chocolate Holiday,” starring Aubrey Reynolds and Jonny Swenson, Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event is about to come to a conclusion.

Fans who recognize Reynolds from past films on the network, such as “Sinister Minister,” “You May Now Kill the Bride,” and “Secrets in the Snow,” will enjoy the picture. Her toles in Hallmark Channel’s “My Christmas Love” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Christmas Tree Lane” may also be familiar. Swenson’s other roles include PFC Gonzales in “Day Zero: The Series,” as well as the films “A Promise of the Heart” and “Lights, Camera, Romance.” Fans will also be in for a treat because this will be their first introduction to him. So, what can fans expect from the second-to-last new premiere of the Christmas season of 2021? Let’s have a look.

A synopsis reads, “Colette (Reynolds) manages a coffee shop known for her secret and famous hot chocolate.” “Colette is determined to expose Marcus (Swenson), a new dessert store owner, who begins to attract Colette’s clients with his very own specialized hot chocolate that tastes exactly like the recipe from her loving grandmother.” Of course, things don’t always go as planned.

The narrative concludes, “But as she gets to know Marcus, flames erupt between the cocoa connoisseurs.”

“Hot Chocolate Holiday” premieres on Lifetime on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.