Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘Christmas With A Crown’ Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast

The debut of “Christmas With a Crown,” starring Marcus Rosner and Lisa Durupt, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event tonight.

Fans of Lifetime will enjoy the picture because both performers have previously appeared on the network and have a slew of Christmas films under their belts. Durupt has previously appeared on Lifetime’s “Christmas Lost and Found.” Her other work includes the Netflix film “Love, Guaranteed,” although she is probably well-known to any fans of classic films. “Reunited at Christmas,” “The Perfect Catch,” “A Dream of Christmas,” and “The Convenient Groom” have all aired on Hallmark Channel, while “Time For Them to Come Home for Christmas,” “Holiday Hearts,” “Murder, She Baked,” “Operation Christmas,” and “The Irresistible Blueberry Farm” have all aired on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. Rosner, meanwhile, has a diverse filmography spanning Lifetime and Hallmark. “Love on Harbor Island,” “Valentine in the Vineyard,” “Christmas in Evergreen,” “A Harvest Wedding,” “Summer in the Vineyard,” “Autumn in the Vineyard,” “Summer of Dreams,” and “Appetite for Love” are among his Hallmark credits. “Maternal Instinct,” “Poinsettias for Christmas,” “The Killer Downstairs,” “Sweet Mountain Christmas,” and “Killer in the Guest House” are among his Lifetime credits. Despite their long list of collaborations, the two have yet to star in a film together. So, what will happen if they succeed? Let’s have a look.

A synopsis reads, “After Cassie” (Durupt) returns to her hometown to resurrect her family’s traditional Christmas festival, she meets a dashing stranger, Nicolas (Rosner), who has volunteered to help arrange the event.” “Sparks flare between them, but she has no idea he’s a royal in disguise, yearning to discover the true spirit of the holidays. For their hearts to unite, it will need a Christmas miracle of royal proportions.” “Christmas with a Crown” premieres on Lifetime on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.