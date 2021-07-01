Liberty and Jake from Love Island ‘get the emotions’ as they kiss.

Liberty and Jake were two of the 11 new singles who arrived at the property on Monday to soak up the Spanish sun.

Despite Liberty almost jumping ship to marry worker Brad, the duo chose to couple up at the first coupling.

However, they’ve been steadily improving, graduating from ‘toe-touching’ to spooning in last night’s episode.

Who is Chuggs Wallis, and where did he come from? Meet the new Love Island cast member for 2021.

Liberty suspected that bombshell Chloe would choose Jake for her coupling, but she instead chose Aaron, sending single Shannon home.

Liberty and Jake’s bond will grow even stronger in tonight’s episode, as Jake describes how he is lured in by his partner.

“I suppose Liberty’s eyes, they lure me in,” Jake stated in the beach shack.

The couple also has the opportunity to discuss cuddling on the sun deck later.

Liberty tells Jake that he makes her apprehensive, despite the fact that she is typically a “confident girl.”

As Chloe and Kaz look on in admiration of the couple, they share a kiss.

Liberty tells the girls upstairs in the dressing room, “I can’t quit smiling.”

“You’ve got the feels!” Chloe responds.

When Liberty enters the beach hut, she characterizes herself and Jake as “peas in a pod” and claims she has never felt so instantly linked to a boy.