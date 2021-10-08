Liam Smith is not taking Anthony Fowler’s challenge lightly, as evidenced by his preparations.

“Every day of the week and twice on Sunday,” Liam Smith believes he can beat local opponent Anthony Fowler.

But that doesn’t mean Fowler’s challenge will be taken lightly by the former world champion.

Smith has been prepping for Saturday night’s sell-out battle at the M and S Arena by relocating out of the family home and into a city center hotel, ensuring he has no distractions ahead of a fight that he admits could “end his career.”

Smith, 33, welcomed daughter Reeva, his “second little princess,” into the world three weeks ago.

“This is how life has changed,” he added. Now that I have two children, I have a reason to live and a cause to fight for. It’s why I’m sacrificially sacrificing myself in a hotel room when my wife and kids are only eight miles away.

“I’ve been in the hotel for two weeks and will most likely stay till the fight, but it’s largely so I can get a good night’s sleep.”

“I was sleeping at home, but I felt selfish lying in bed when I could see the lights on downstairs and everyone up – but they know why, and it’s a necessary sacrifice.”

Smith was the WBO super-welterweight world champion from October 2015 to October 2016, defending his title twice before traveling to Texas to face pound-for-pound legend Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and losing in nine rounds.

He wants to reclaim a version of the world championship and leave a lasting legacy.

He continued, “I want my children to be proud of what I’ve accomplished.” “They’re two girls, so they might not remember it the same way boys do, but I want them to have a better start in life, and if I can give them that, I’ve done my job as a parent well.”

“I’m doing a great job handling everything.” I’ll see them during the day, and when I need to rest, I’ll come here. But they’ve given me a reason, a purpose, and I have to care for them, and Anthony Fowler isn’t going to stop me.” Smith acknowledges his defeat. “The summary has come to an end.”